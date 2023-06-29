Goldman Sachs loses position as top M&A adviser

JPMorgan Chase takes the spot, with $284bn in deals giving it a market share of 22.5%
Goldman Sachs Group has lost its ranking as the world’s top adviser for the first time in five years.
JPMorgan Chase has taken its spot as the No 1 M&A adviser globally so far in 2023, with credit on $284bn of deals translating into a 22.5% market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Goldman fell to the second spot, with a role on $237bn of transactions giving it an 18.8% market share. ..
