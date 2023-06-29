EU-Australia free-trade deal hits blockade

Australia's fight for fair market access for its agricultural goods stalls the five-year EU trade negotiations
The EU has failed to offer Australia satisfactory terms to seal a free-trade agreement (FTA), trade minister Don Farrell said, as small but important sticking points threaten to derail plans to sign by the end of August.
EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday evening in Brussels that it’s possible the agreement could be signed at a Nato summit in Lithuania in mid-July, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported. The five-year negotiations between the bloc and Canberra are in their “end-game”, he told reporters, adding there is still “certain ground to be covered”...
