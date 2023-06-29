News

Citadel Securities set to fight its way into the world of corporate debt

Electronic trading is rising in debt markets of all stripes

29 June 2023 - 18:30 Katherine Doherty

Ken Griffin’s market-making powerhouse is challenging Wall Street banks on their own turf as it enters the multitrillion-dollar world of corporate debt. 

Citadel Securities started offering investment-grade trading to clients this month and plans to make markets in high-yield bonds by the end of the year, according to executives. ..

