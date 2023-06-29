Blume is trying to inject more urgency into Volkswagen’s efforts to keep up in the EV and digital transition
A post-Putin world may reshape the oil landscape, from potential price wars to unexpected supply disruptions
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Ken Griffin’s market-making powerhouse is challenging Wall Street banks on their own turf as it enters the multitrillion-dollar world of corporate debt.
Citadel Securities started offering investment-grade trading to clients this month and plans to make markets in high-yield bonds by the end of the year, according to executives. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Citadel Securities set to fight its way into the world of corporate debt
Electronic trading is rising in debt markets of all stripes
Ken Griffin’s market-making powerhouse is challenging Wall Street banks on their own turf as it enters the multitrillion-dollar world of corporate debt.
Citadel Securities started offering investment-grade trading to clients this month and plans to make markets in high-yield bonds by the end of the year, according to executives. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.