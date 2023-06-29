Australia's fight for fair market access for its agricultural goods stalls the five-year EU trade negotiations
A post-Putin world may reshape the oil landscape, from potential price wars to unexpected supply disruptions
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
The alleged Chinese spy balloon that floated over the continental US earlier in 2023 was equipped with US-made surveillance gear, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.
An analysis by US defence and intelligence agencies of debris recovered after the balloon was shot down by the US military off the South Carolina coast in February found that the craft had been filled with commercially available US equipment, some of it for sale online, and interspersed with more specialised Chinese sensors, the Journal said late Wednesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Chinese balloon had US-made spying tools, Wall Street Journal says
But it did not appear to transmit any data back to China, the report said, conflicting with previous information
The alleged Chinese spy balloon that floated over the continental US earlier in 2023 was equipped with US-made surveillance gear, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.
An analysis by US defence and intelligence agencies of debris recovered after the balloon was shot down by the US military off the South Carolina coast in February found that the craft had been filled with commercially available US equipment, some of it for sale online, and interspersed with more specialised Chinese sensors, the Journal said late Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.