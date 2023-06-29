China may need to buy more sugar as citizens swelter

Hot weather tends to drive higher consumption of cold drinks and desserts, bolstering sugar demand in China
It’s blistering hot across China and people will be trying to beat the heat by indulging in iced teas and cold desserts, a trend that may spur one of the world’s biggest sugar importers to step up buying.
A heatwave is baking the country’s northern regions, with temperatures in Beijing and Tianjin smashing records. Hot weather tends to drive higher consumption of cold drinks and desserts, bolstering sugar demand in China, which usually peaks in summer. ..
