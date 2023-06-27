Employees have been told to expect three rounds of cuts in 2023, with the first expected by the end of July
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
UBS is planning to cut more than half of Credit Suisse’s 45,000-strong workforce starting in July as a result of the bank’s emergency takeover.
Bankers, traders and support staff in Credit Suisse’s investment bank in London, New York, and in some parts of Asia are expected to bear the brunt of the cuts, with almost all activities at risk, people familiar with the matter said. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UBS set for drastic staff cuts to Credit Suisse
Employees have been told to expect three rounds of cuts in 2023, with the first expected by the end of July
UBS is planning to cut more than half of Credit Suisse’s 45,000-strong workforce starting in July as a result of the bank’s emergency takeover.
Bankers, traders and support staff in Credit Suisse’s investment bank in London, New York, and in some parts of Asia are expected to bear the brunt of the cuts, with almost all activities at risk, people familiar with the matter said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.