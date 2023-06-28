Switzerland says it is a neutral country and so cannot approve sales of arms bound for an active conflict zone
Switzerland blocked arms maker Ruag from selling almost 100 tanks in a deal that would have seen them used by Ukraine in its war with Russia.
The government said the request is “inconsistent with applicable law”, noting that Switzerland is a neutral country which can’t approve sales of arms bound for an active conflict zone. Ruag said it acknowledged the decision, but declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg. ..
Switzerland blocks sale of 96 Leopard tanks bound for Ukraine
Nonoperational Leopard 1 tanks were to be refurbished in Germany and sent on to Ukraine
