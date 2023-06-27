It will explore opportunities to support the export of green hydrogen products and PtX products that convert power to liquid or power to ammonia from SA to Germany
SA and Germany signed an agreement to create a task force that will help SA create projects that are able to meet international demand for green hydrogen.
The joint declaration of intent signed virtually on Tuesday by electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Robert Habeck, German vice-chancellor and minister of economic affairs and climate action, will assist to drive the commercial viability of green hydrogen projects and infrastructure in both nations, the electricity department said in a statement...
SA and Germany sign green hydrogen pact
