Russia-linked hacker group targets global victims

Under the guise of supporting Muslims, Anonymous Sudan advances Moscow’s interests by stirring anti-West sentiments
A hacking group responsible for a series of outages at Microsoft earlier in June had spent the previous months attacking targets in Israel, Sweden and other nations, part of an expanding campaign that some cybersecurity researchers have tied to Russia.
“Anonymous Sudan” describes itself as a hacktivist group and says it is waging cyber strikes out of Africa on behalf of oppressed Muslims worldwide. The group said its June 5 distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against Microsoft were retaliation for US policy regarding Sudan’s military conflict. The US is trying to broker a peace deal between warring factions...
