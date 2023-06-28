News

Putin steps up efforts to undercut rebel Prigozhin

Wagner leader says his troops’ easy progress during the aborted mutiny proves they have widespread support

28 June 2023 - 12:33 Agency Staff

President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the Wagner leader who rose against him as corrupt, even as he said the Kremlin was financing the mercenary’s operations.

As Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus in his private jet from St Petersburg on Tuesday, Putin was detailing more than $3bn he said Russia had paid for Wagner’s troops and for food supplied by Prigozhin’s catering company for the Russian army fighting in Ukraine...

