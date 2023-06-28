The swift progress may improve prospects for sowing crops
Japan’s nuclear watchdog could issue approval as soon as next week to Tokyo Electric Power for the use of equipment that would release treated waste water from the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority began an inspection at the Tepco facility that’s intended to discharge the water, and the utility could pass an assessment as soon as next week, the watchdog’s chair Shinsuke Yamanaka told reporters. ..
Nuclear watchdog set to approve release of treated waste water from Fukushima
The regulation authority has begun its inspection at the facility that is to discharge the water
