India’s monsoon likely to start a week earlier than usual

The swift progress may improve prospects for sowing crops

28 June 2023 - 15:25 Pratik Parija

India’s monsoon, which accounts for about three-quarters of annual rainfall, is set to cover the entire country about a week earlier than usual even after a delayed start.

The monsoon will likely cover the entire nation in the next two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The swift progress in 2023 may improve prospects for sowing crops including rice, pulses and soya beans...

