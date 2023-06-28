The swift progress may improve prospects for sowing crops
India’s monsoon, which accounts for about three-quarters of annual rainfall, is set to cover the entire country about a week earlier than usual even after a delayed start.
The monsoon will likely cover the entire nation in the next two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The swift progress in 2023 may improve prospects for sowing crops including rice, pulses and soya beans...
India’s monsoon likely to start a week earlier than usual
The swift progress may improve prospects for sowing crops
