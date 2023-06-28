News

Eskom debt plan can cut SA risks, Moody’s says

Power shortages have cut economic growth and added to inflation government

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 20:37 Adelaide Changole

SA’s plan to provide struggling power utility Eskom with debt relief and potentially write off municipalities’ arrears will ultimately improve liquidity and cut funding risks for the government, according to ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service. 

The proposed R254bn of relief announced in February’s budget is aimed at strengthening Eskom’s balance sheet and covering all interest payments over the next three years, provided it brings in private partners to help operate its plants and the electricity transmission network. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.