Switzerland says it is a neutral country and so cannot approve sales of arms bound for an active conflict zone
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
SA’s plan to provide struggling power utility Eskom with debt relief and potentially write off municipalities’ arrears will ultimately improve liquidity and cut funding risks for the government, according to ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service.
The proposed R254bn of relief announced in February’s budget is aimed at strengthening Eskom’s balance sheet and covering all interest payments over the next three years, provided it brings in private partners to help operate its plants and the electricity transmission network. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom debt plan can cut SA risks, Moody’s says
Power shortages have cut economic growth and added to inflation government
SA’s plan to provide struggling power utility Eskom with debt relief and potentially write off municipalities’ arrears will ultimately improve liquidity and cut funding risks for the government, according to ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service.
The proposed R254bn of relief announced in February’s budget is aimed at strengthening Eskom’s balance sheet and covering all interest payments over the next three years, provided it brings in private partners to help operate its plants and the electricity transmission network. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.