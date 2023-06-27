News

Prudential Authority warns SA banks and insurers unprepared for succession

Smaller banks lose staff to bigger rivals and emigration

BL Premium
27 June 2023 - 19:35 Adelaide Changole

Some SA financial institutions are not prioritising succession planning for critical roles, leaving banks and insurance companies overly dependent on current personnel, according to an industry regulator.

For some large banks, the risks increase as board members retire, leaving lenders without “ready now” successors, according to Prudential Authority. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.