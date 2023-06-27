Gaps loom in critical roles for some lenders and insurers, says industry regulator
Some SA financial institutions are not prioritising succession planning for critical roles, leaving banks and insurance companies overly dependent on current personnel, according to an industry regulator.
For some large banks, the risks increase as board members retire, leaving lenders without “ready now” successors, according to Prudential Authority. ..
Prudential Authority warns SA banks and insurers unprepared for succession
Smaller banks lose staff to bigger rivals and emigration
