New EU rules mean higher cocoa prices, Ghana warns

Ivory Coast and Ghana are setting up systems to comply with the bloc’s stricter environmental regulations
European cocoa buyers must be ready to pay more for beans that meet the region’s looming sustainability rules, key grower Ghana warned.
Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together supply about two-thirds of the chocolate ingredient, are having to set up systems to comply with new EU regulations that ensure products aren’t grown on deforested land. They take effect at the end of June, though companies have until the end of 2024 to comply. ..
