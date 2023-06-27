Curb on methane releases until 2030 would keep oil and gas sector on track to net-zero emissions
And it is vital to make sure that there is no room for cheating or perverse incentives
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
CNN says it has obtained an audio recording of a 2021 meeting in New Jersey in which former President Donald Trump discusses the contents of secret documents.
The recording, broadcast on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, includes a moment when Trump seems to indicate he was holding a document regarding possible military action against Iran, according to the report...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CNN flights tape of Trump discussing classified documents
CNN says it has obtained an audio recording of a 2021 meeting in New Jersey in which former President Donald Trump discusses the contents of secret documents.
The recording, broadcast on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, includes a moment when Trump seems to indicate he was holding a document regarding possible military action against Iran, according to the report...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.