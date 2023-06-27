Ivory Coast and Ghana are setting up systems to comply with the bloc’s stricter environmental regulations
And it is vital to make sure that there is no room for cheating or perverse incentives
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Halting methane releases is one of the most effective ways for the oil and gas industry to combat climate change. An International Energy Agency (IEA) report also suggests it is one of the cheapest.
If the industry spent $75bn — equivalent to about 2% of 2022 net income — to curb releases of methane until 2030, that would keep the sector on a pathway to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century, according to the IEA. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
A $75bn methane fix is the most effective way to fight climate change
Curbing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas is equivalent to just 2% of the oil and gas industry’s combined profit in 2022
Halting methane releases is one of the most effective ways for the oil and gas industry to combat climate change. An International Energy Agency (IEA) report also suggests it is one of the cheapest.
If the industry spent $75bn — equivalent to about 2% of 2022 net income — to curb releases of methane until 2030, that would keep the sector on a pathway to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century, according to the IEA. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.