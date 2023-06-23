Style has long been embraced by high-net-worth people who dress in designer brands with discretion
World Health Organisation assesses cancer risk of aspartame
The World Health Organisation is planning to release two new reports on the safety of aspartame, the popular artificial sweetener in drinks such as Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi, on July 14.
The organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has assessed the potential carcinogenic effect of the substance, a spokesperson says. Another group, the joint FAO/WHO expert committee on food additives, will also provide an updated risk assessment, touching on the acceptable daily intake of aspartame and other possible adverse effects of consuming it. The groups will release their determinations together...
