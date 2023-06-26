President promises to revive economy that has halved since 2000
The company has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and strong emerging market positions
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
The demise of five people aboard a submersible touring the Titanic’s underwater wreckage has even the most prominent adventurers urging caution. But it is unlikely to stem a rise in extreme tourism.
“While we should all appreciate efforts to innovate to push the boundaries of exploration, this must be done safely and sensibly,” Richard Garriott, president of the Explorers Club, said in a statement on Friday. French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and British adventurer Hamish Harding, who died last week in the implosion of the Titan submersible, were members of the club, a professional society dedicated to research and scientific exploration...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Top explorer urges caution after Titanic sub tragedy
The deaths of five people are unlikely to stop the growth of extreme tourism
The demise of five people aboard a submersible touring the Titanic’s underwater wreckage has even the most prominent adventurers urging caution. But it is unlikely to stem a rise in extreme tourism.
“While we should all appreciate efforts to innovate to push the boundaries of exploration, this must be done safely and sensibly,” Richard Garriott, president of the Explorers Club, said in a statement on Friday. French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and British adventurer Hamish Harding, who died last week in the implosion of the Titan submersible, were members of the club, a professional society dedicated to research and scientific exploration...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.