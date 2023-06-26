RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital lead consortium acquiring 24% of Alpine in a deal valuing the business at $900m
RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital are leading an investor group buying 24% of Renault’s Formula 1 team, Alpine, in a deal valuing the business at $900m, as the French carmaker moves ahead with ambitious plans for its sports car unit.
RedBird, Otro Capital and Maximum Effort Investments will spend €200m on the stake in Alpine Racing, the entity in charge of Alpine’s Formula 1 activities based in Enstone, UK, Renault said Monday. Bloomberg reported the talks with RedBird and other potential partners on June 22...
Investor group buys €200m stake in Renault’s F1 team
