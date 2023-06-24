What is Wagner’s next move after strange deal with Belarus to take in Wagner boss to avert disaster?on Russia in his almost quarter-century rule.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group, called off his mutiny after his forces advanced to within a few hundred kilometres of Moscow, defusing the biggest threat to Vladimir Putin’s grip on Russia in his almost quarter-century rule.
Prigozhin’s forces had faced little resistance on Saturday as they advanced from southern Russia towards the capital after the mercenary chief vowed to punish Russian military leaders, saying defence minister Sergei Shoigu had orchestrated a missile attack that killed “huge” numbers of his fighters. ..
EXPLAINER: What Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny could mean for Putin
What is Wagner’s next move after strange deal with Belarus to take in Wagner boss to avert disaster?
