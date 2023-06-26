President promises to revive economy that has halved since 2000
The EU will join an international effort to assess whether large-scale interventions such as deflecting the sun’s rays or changing the Earth’s weather patterns are viable options for fighting climate change.
The bloc will announce a framework on Wednesday for assessing the security implications of a rapidly warming planet, such as the potential for scarce water or food to trigger conflict and migration, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg. Part of that assessment includes studying the potential dangers of re-engineering the atmosphere...
EU joins study on solar geo-engineering risks and rewards
Some scientists say solutions like deflecting the sun’s rays to tackle climate change may have unforeseen effects
