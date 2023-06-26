Some scientists say solutions like deflecting the sun’s rays to tackle climate change may have unforeseen effects
Associated British Foods raised its outlook for the full year as consumers battling a cost-of-living crisis managed to absorb higher prices for food, ingredients and clothing.
AB Foods said on Monday it is benefiting from strong sales in its grocery and ingredients business, where it has increased prices to offset inflation. Its fashion chain, Primark, lured customers with summer styles and new stores. The overall group, which also owns a large sugar division, now expects profit to be moderately ahead of last year, up from previous flat guidance. ..
Consumers are swallowing high prices, says Primark owner
AB Foods lifts its outlook profit for the year on strong sales of food and clothing
