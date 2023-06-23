Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer says he will keep the popular game on future versions of the Sony console as well
Democracies can survive officials who behave badly, but not institutions that tolerate them or fail to uphold their own rules
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
A British man was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a social media hack that included hijacking the Twitter accounts of top US political and business leaders, and for cyberstalking and threatening several individuals.
Joseph James O’Connor, 24, pleaded guilty in New York last month to taking part in many online schemes, including a July 2020 hack of Twitter, that led to the impersonation of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and others to advertise a Bitcoin scheme. The guilty plea came after O’Connor, known online as “PlugwalkJoe,” was extradited from Spain on April 26...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Young Briton jailed for social media hack of top US political and business leaders
Man admits to his role in online schemes including a Twitter hack that led to impersonation of Obama, Biden and others
A British man was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a social media hack that included hijacking the Twitter accounts of top US political and business leaders, and for cyberstalking and threatening several individuals.
Joseph James O’Connor, 24, pleaded guilty in New York last month to taking part in many online schemes, including a July 2020 hack of Twitter, that led to the impersonation of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and others to advertise a Bitcoin scheme. The guilty plea came after O’Connor, known online as “PlugwalkJoe,” was extradited from Spain on April 26...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.