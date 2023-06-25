One of the first places in Asia to reopen its borders during the pandemic, Singapore’s attractiveness to high-net-worth individuals is reflected in rising prices locals now face
Democracies can survive officials who behave badly, but not institutions that tolerate them or fail to uphold their own rules
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Pharrell Williams’s first Louis Vuitton show was a star-studded spectacle in Paris that included a performance by Jay-Z, tons of A-list stars, a gospel choir and models in camouflage jackets and boots, all under the gaze of billionaire boss Bernard Arnault.
For his debut show at LVMH’s biggest label, the music star-turned-menswear designer invited close to 1,800 guests. They gathered on Paris’ oldest bridge — located a stone’s throw from the Louis Vuitton headquarters — to discover his take on what men are set to wear in spring and summer next year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pharrell Williams’ men’s show brings out the stars — and ‘damoflage’
Music star-turned-menswear designer invited close to 1,800 guests to Paris show
Pharrell Williams’s first Louis Vuitton show was a star-studded spectacle in Paris that included a performance by Jay-Z, tons of A-list stars, a gospel choir and models in camouflage jackets and boots, all under the gaze of billionaire boss Bernard Arnault.
For his debut show at LVMH’s biggest label, the music star-turned-menswear designer invited close to 1,800 guests. They gathered on Paris’ oldest bridge — located a stone’s throw from the Louis Vuitton headquarters — to discover his take on what men are set to wear in spring and summer next year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.