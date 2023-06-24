Microsoft executive vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony’s PlayStation

Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer says he will keep the popular game on future versions of the Sony console as well
A Microsoft executive vowed in court that after the company’s $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty will remain available on rival Sony Corp’s PlayStation devices, countering the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) claim that the purchase would thwart competition in the console gaming market. ’
US district judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Friday asked Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft Gaming, to confirm that Microsoft won’t exclude the popular shooter game from consoles offered by its top competitor Sony. ..
