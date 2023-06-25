The lack of popular indignation over a revolt during an enemy counteroffensive shows that Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin and his war against Ukraine
The putsch by caterer Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary army ended before it really began. Prigozhin has apparently been persuaded to desist by Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus, who agreed to let him move to his country, presumably with part of his fighting force. But his escapade’s consequences have only begun to resound in Moscow and on the battlefields of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Though Vladimir Putin declared Prigozhin a traitor in a five-minute televised address to the nation, characteristically without naming him, Prigozhin’s “Justice March” faced little resistance, and Chechen fighters who had professed loyalty to Putin and offered to put down the mutiny in Rostov apparently never showed up...
LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Putin left exposed at end of coup bid
The lack of popular indignation over a revolt during an enemy counteroffensive shows that Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin and his war against Ukraine
