Bank is reducing its headcount globally
Goldman Sachs has started cutting MDs across the globe as the firm reduces headcount amid a deals slump, according to people familiar with the matter.
About 125 MDs, including in investment banking, will lose their jobs, said one of the people, who asked not be identified because the cuts aren’t public. Not all of the layoffs have happened yet, the people said...
Goldman Sachs cutting about 125 MDs globally amid a deals slump
