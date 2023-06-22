Platform is expected to generate more revenue from ads in the US this year than Snapchat and Twitter
As the two Koreas near the anniversary of the start of their conflict in 1950, both sides are pouring money into drone programmes to bolster their militaries along a border dubbed “the Cold War’s last frontier.”
South Korea’s cabinet this week approved plans for a new drone command to be set up by the military around September to provide what the government called an “overwhelming response” to any provocations by North Korea’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)...
North and South Korea scale up drone programmes
Seoul approves plans for a new drone command in response to provocations by Pyongyang’s unmanned UAVs
