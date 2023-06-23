News

ByteDance’s TikTok woos advertising executives at Cannes

Platform is expected to generate more revenue from ads in the US this year than Snapchat and Twitter

23 June 2023 - 10:58 Mark Bergen

TikTok’s political troubles seemed far away in Cannes, where advertising executives swarmed the short video app’s booth at a weeklong industry extravaganza in Southern France. 

The company opened a pop-up stage at the glitzy Carlton hotel, its largest presence to date at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Under a marquee where visitors listened to a live DJ and sipped rosé, marketers showed little concern over the threat of bans or calls to split TikTok from its Chinese owner, ByteDance. Many said they plan to send more business to the platform...

