Decision is due to the oil and gas sector's failure to live up to a number of the board’s environmental, social and governance considerations
The Church of England Pensions Board will offload its stake in Shell as part of a total exit from oil and gas, as the influential investor turns its back on companies it says are failing to address climate risks.
After years of trying to engage with management boards, it’s now clear that Shell and a number of its peers do not have “sufficient ambition to decarbonise in line with the aims of the Paris Agreement”, John Ball, CEO of the Church of England Pensions Board, said in an emailed statement on Thursday...
Shell loses Church of England investment over oil and gas pivot
Energy producer intends to devote a larger chunk of its annual spending to oil and gas, which angered the Church of England Pensions Board
