The DBSA has applied to the South Korea-based GCF for $235m, according to documentation on the fund’s website
Democracies can survive officials who behave badly, but not institutions that tolerate them or fail to uphold their own rules
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
The Development Bank of Southern Africa plans to create an almost $1.5bn water infrastructure fund and is seeking finance from the Green Climate Fund.
The state development bank has applied to the South Korea-based GCF for $235m, according to documentation on the fund’s website. A decision will be made by July 13 at a board meeting of the firm that manages more than $12bn in assets. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Development Bank SA plans water fund with climate finance
The DBSA has applied to the South Korea-based GCF for $235m, according to documentation on the fund’s website
The Development Bank of Southern Africa plans to create an almost $1.5bn water infrastructure fund and is seeking finance from the Green Climate Fund.
The state development bank has applied to the South Korea-based GCF for $235m, according to documentation on the fund’s website. A decision will be made by July 13 at a board meeting of the firm that manages more than $12bn in assets. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.