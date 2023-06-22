News

Debris found near Titanic wreck in search for missing sub

The Titan vessel went missing in a remote area of the North Atlantic

22 June 2023 - 19:56 Angus Whitley, Guillermo Molero and Kate Duffy

A remotely operated underwater vehicle has found a field of debris near the wreck of the Titanic, where rescuers are searching for the missing submersible vessel with five people on board.

The US Coast Guard said on Thursday that experts in the team leading the search is evaluating the new information. The Coast Guard will hold a press briefing at 3pm in Boston...

