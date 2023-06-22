Despite inflation, British supermarkets’ competitive price cuts are making breakfast staples more affordable
A full English breakfast has got cheaper for the first time since Bloomberg started an index measuring the cost of ingredients nearly a year ago.
The total price of all the components of a fry-up fell by 43 pence (R10.08) to £35.44 (R830.98) in May. Bloomberg’s breakfast index uses product sizes provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to crunch prices of sausages, bacon, eggs, bread, butter, tomatoes, mushrooms, milk, tea and coffee...
Breakfast index notes dip in full English cost
