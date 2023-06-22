News

Bank of England’s shock hike draws divided reaction

Some economists warn of unnecessary recession while others see the move as stepping up the fight against inflation

22 June 2023 - 17:34 Philip Aldrick

The Bank of England’s (BOE) shock decision to raise borrowing costs a half percentage point on Thursday drew divided reaction among business groups, consumer advocates and economists.

While some have welcomed what appeared to be decisive action to combat sticky inflation, others claimed the UK central bank has condemned the nation to an unnecessary recession...

