Alternative-protein market faces cull

Overinvestment and underperformance are thinning out the fake meat market, paving the way for survival of the fittest and better product quality

22 June 2023 - 11:50 Agnieszka de Sousa and Deena Shanker

Unreal Food ended its pursuit of an eggless egg. Remastered Foods stopped developing vegan bacon. The Meatless Farm halted its plant-based sausages. 

The great shakeout in the world’s fake meat sector is here and it’s widening...

