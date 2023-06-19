Researchers at Danone are adding probiotics to food products to make them healthier
Making the yoghurt of the future requires a cast of 21st-century helpers: machine learning, gut science and even a mysterious artificial stomach.
At a new Danone facility near Paris, researchers feed dollops of yoghurt into globular glass vessels and plastic tubes designed to mimic the human gut. Once the bacteria inside show they can survive the digestive juices, artificial intelligence (AI) is put to work to probe their potential health benefits. ..
AI stomach roped in to produce the yoghurt of the future
