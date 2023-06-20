European partners to provide seed capital for R18bn green hydrogen funds in SA and Namibia — with an eye on imports to the continent
UN warns on upsurge in violence in eastern DRC
The violence, along with regional tensions, could further destabilise the country before December polls
Surging violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and ongoing tensions with neighbouring Rwanda could further destabilise the resource-rich country as it prepares for elections in December, a UN group of experts said.
The security and humanitarian situation “continued to deteriorate significantly” over the past year, despite a proliferation of armed forces trying to stop the violence, including UN peacekeepers and an East African Community troop deployment, the group said on Monday in its annual report on Congo’s conflicts for the UN Security Council...
