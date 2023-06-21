European partners to provide seed capital for R18bn green hydrogen funds in SA and Namibia — with an eye on imports to the continent
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the creation of a framework for war-risk insurance backed by the Group of Seven and designed to encourage private investors to help rebuild Ukraine.
Speaking at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday, Sunak said that while Russia must pay for the destruction it has inflicted during its invasion of its neighbour, a partnership of governments, international financial institutions and business leaders is also needed to underpin the nation’s reconstruction...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sunak proposes investment scheme to rebuild Ukraine
UK prime minister says partnerships needed to help country's reconstruction
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the creation of a framework for war-risk insurance backed by the Group of Seven and designed to encourage private investors to help rebuild Ukraine.
Speaking at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday, Sunak said that while Russia must pay for the destruction it has inflicted during its invasion of its neighbour, a partnership of governments, international financial institutions and business leaders is also needed to underpin the nation’s reconstruction...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.