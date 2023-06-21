European partners to provide seed capital for R18bn green hydrogen funds in SA and Namibia — with an eye on imports to the continent
State-backed firms from the Netherlands have agreed to back the creation of two $1bn (R18.34bn) green hydrogen fund in Namibia and SA, giving the country a stake in the development of an industry that’s expected to supply Europe with the green fuel.
Climate Fund Managers, a Hague-based company owned by the Netherlands’s development bank FMO, insurer Sanlam and Invest International will help run and finance the initiatives, according to statements. ..
Green hydrogen is SA’s new gold, says Climate Fund Managers head
