A German court issued an arrest warrant for Markus Jooste, former CEO of scandal-ridden retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, after he failed to show up for trial in the country.
The Regional Court of Oldenburg issued the warrant about two weeks ago, a spokesperson for the tribunal said on Wednesday. Prosecutors had asked for the order in April when Jooste was a no-show for his trial in that city. ..
Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
A lawyer for the former Steinhoff CEO told the German court in April that his client was unable to travel as he did not have access to his passport
