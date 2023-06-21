European partners to provide seed capital for R18bn green hydrogen funds in SA and Namibia — with an eye on imports to the continent
Elevator manufacturer Fujitec is becoming an unlikely test case of corporate governance in Japan, where founders’ families continue to wield substantial influence at many companies.
Fujitec shareholders rejected proposals from ousted chair Takakazu Uchiyama to overhaul the board during the annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, said a Fujitec spokesperson. That was another win for activist shareholders, who are capitalising on a decade’s worth of incremental steps now transforming boards in Japan...
Fujitec becomes test case for corporate governance
Shareholder activists gaining ground in a country long suspicious of them
