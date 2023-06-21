European partners to provide seed capital for R18bn green hydrogen funds in SA and Namibia — with an eye on imports to the continent
Aledade, a company that helps US doctors adapt their practices to new payment arrangements aimed at improving care and cutting costs, raised $260m in venture capital to expand its network.
The deal values the company at $3.5bn, according to people familiar with the situation, with investors buying in on similar terms to the company’s 2022 funding round. The investment led by Lightspeed Venture Partners along with Venrock, Avidity Partners, OMERS Growth Equity and Fidelity Management & Research brings Aledade’s total fundraising to $660m...
Cost-cutting health company raises funds to expand
Aledade helps doctors and patients by averting unnecessary tests
