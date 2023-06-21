European partners to provide seed capital for R18bn green hydrogen funds in SA and Namibia — with an eye on imports to the continent
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Credit Suisse Group’s European bondholders hit by the $17bn wipeout in the bank’s demise are suing its former executives, citing a “broken culture” and a series of scandals they trace to its New York-based investment banking operation.
Bondholders based in Paris, Luxembourg, and St Peter Port, Guernsey, argue that self-serving executives chased short-term returns and bonuses from overly risky deals, resorting to unethical and illegal practices to acquire and keep high-revenue customers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Class action against Credit Suisse executives for illegal practices
Credit Suisse Group’s European bondholders hit by the $17bn wipeout in the bank’s demise are suing its former executives, citing a “broken culture” and a series of scandals they trace to its New York-based investment banking operation.
Bondholders based in Paris, Luxembourg, and St Peter Port, Guernsey, argue that self-serving executives chased short-term returns and bonuses from overly risky deals, resorting to unethical and illegal practices to acquire and keep high-revenue customers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.