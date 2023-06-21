News

Class action against Credit Suisse executives for illegal practices

21 June 2023 - 15:53 Joel Rosenblatt

Credit Suisse Group’s European bondholders hit by the $17bn wipeout in the bank’s demise are suing its former executives, citing a “broken culture” and a series of scandals they trace to its New York-based investment banking operation.

Bondholders based in Paris, Luxembourg, and St Peter Port, Guernsey, argue that self-serving executives chased short-term returns and bonuses from overly risky deals, resorting to unethical and illegal practices to acquire and keep high-revenue customers...

