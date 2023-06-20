News

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund leads bidding for Vale stake

20 June 2023 - 20:26 Dinesh Nair, Aaron Kirchfeld, Vinicy Chan and Cristiane Lucchesi

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is emerging as the leading bidder to acquire a stake in Vale’s multibillion-dollar nickel and copper operations, people with knowledge of the matter say.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is in advanced discussions with the Brazilian miner about a deal for a roughly 10% holding in its base metals unit, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The stake could be valued at about $2.5bn, they said...

