Paris 2024 Olympic committee offices raided

20 June 2023 - 17:37 Jenny Che and Hugo Miller

French financial prosecutors are conducting searches at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Committee and the Games’ venue and infrastructure authority as they investigate allegations of tender violations and favouritism 13 months before the event begins.

The searches stem from two probes dating from 2017 and 2022, the financial prosecutor’s office said...

