Searches by French prosecutors relate to alleged tender violations and favouritism
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
French financial prosecutors are conducting searches at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Committee and the Games’ venue and infrastructure authority as they investigate allegations of tender violations and favouritism 13 months before the event begins.
The searches stem from two probes dating from 2017 and 2022, the financial prosecutor’s office said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Paris 2024 Olympic committee offices raided
French financial prosecutors are conducting searches at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Committee and the Games’ venue and infrastructure authority as they investigate allegations of tender violations and favouritism 13 months before the event begins.
The searches stem from two probes dating from 2017 and 2022, the financial prosecutor’s office said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.