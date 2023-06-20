Searches by French prosecutors relate to alleged tender violations and favouritism
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
KKR has agreed to purchase as much as €40bn ($44bn) of buy-now-pay-later loan receivables from PayPal Holdings in a deal that frees up the payments giant to do more share repurchases.
The agreement is part of a €3bn loan commitment that allows private credit funds and accounts managed by KKR to purchase loans originated by PayPal in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, according to a statement. PayPal expects the transaction to generate $1.8bn in proceeds, allowing it to repurchase an additional $1bn of shares in 2023. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KKR takes up buy-now-pay-later loans from PayPal
PayPal expects the deal will generate $1.8bn, allowing it to repurchase an extra $1bn of shares
KKR has agreed to purchase as much as €40bn ($44bn) of buy-now-pay-later loan receivables from PayPal Holdings in a deal that frees up the payments giant to do more share repurchases.
The agreement is part of a €3bn loan commitment that allows private credit funds and accounts managed by KKR to purchase loans originated by PayPal in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, according to a statement. PayPal expects the transaction to generate $1.8bn in proceeds, allowing it to repurchase an additional $1bn of shares in 2023. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.