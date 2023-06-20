The PIF is in advanced talks with the Brazilian miner about a deal for a 10% holding in nickel and copper operations
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Donald Trump is facing an August 14 trial date in the case against him by the justice department alleging the mishandling of classified documents, but that is likely to be delayed once the former president’s legal team lodges expected legal challenges to the indictment and the government’s evidence.
Trump is accused of unlawfully holding on to sensitive national security information after he left the White House in January 2021 and of obstructing the government’s efforts to identify and retrieve the records. Last week, he pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal courtroom to federal charges he mishandled state secrets. ..
Judge sets date for Trump’s classified documents trial
Former president is accused of unlawfully holding on to sensitive national security information
