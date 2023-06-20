News

Judge sets date for Trump’s classified documents trial

Former president is accused of unlawfully holding on to sensitive national security information

BL Premium
20 June 2023 - 20:24 Patricia Hurtado and Zoe Tillman

Donald Trump is facing an August 14 trial date in the case against him by the justice department alleging the mishandling of classified documents, but that is likely to be delayed once the former president’s legal team lodges expected legal challenges to the indictment and the government’s evidence.

Trump is accused of unlawfully holding on to sensitive national security information after he left the White House in January 2021 and of obstructing the government’s efforts to identify and retrieve the records. Last week, he pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal courtroom to federal charges he mishandled state secrets. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.