Searches by French prosecutors relate to alleged tender violations and favouritism
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Google is scouting for suppliers in India to assemble its Pixel smartphones as it borrows from Apple’s playbook to diversify beyond China.
The Alphabet unit has initiated early conversations with companies including home-grown Lava International, and Dixon Technologies India, as well as Foxconn Technology Group’s Indian unit Bharat FIH, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Google checks out India for Pixel smartphone assembly
Company is joining the growing list of firms seeking to reduce dependence on China
Google is scouting for suppliers in India to assemble its Pixel smartphones as it borrows from Apple’s playbook to diversify beyond China.
The Alphabet unit has initiated early conversations with companies including home-grown Lava International, and Dixon Technologies India, as well as Foxconn Technology Group’s Indian unit Bharat FIH, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.