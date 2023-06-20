Searches by French prosecutors relate to alleged tender violations and favouritism
From books to cloud computing, Amazon.com has gone on to dominate many segments over the years. Now Morgan Stanley projects that the e-commerce giant will become the biggest player in another space: beauty.
Amazon is set to overtake Walmart as the biggest US beauty retailer by 2025, analysts led by Simeon Gutman wrote in a research note. Amazon will make up about 14.5% of a market that could hit $180bn in value by 2025, followed by the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer at about 13%. ..
Amazon forecast to outshine Walmart in beauty market
Company to make up about 14.5% of a market that could hit $180bn in value by 2025
